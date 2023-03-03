MILWAUKEE — Believe it or not, summer is just a few short months away. That means parks and pools all over Wisconsin are gearing up for the busy season.

Milwaukee County Parks is one group looking to make a big seasonal hiring push.

What You Need To Know Milwaukee County Parks are hiring



Lifeguards are in especially high demand



Employing creative strategies to attract talent

Andrea Wallace serves as the Assistant Director of Recreation for Milwaukee County Parks. Wallace said that they are beginning their hiring push extra early this year to make sure they can get the staff they need.

“We start to open golf courses, start to think about training our lifeguards, and opening all these facilities people start utilizing the parks as soon as it is warm outside,” Wallace said.

All sorts of positions are needed, everything from groundskeeping and maintenance at local golf courses, to community center staff. In addition, lifeguards are in high demand.

In 2022, Milwaukee County Parks was forced to temporarily close several pools because of a lifeguard shortage. This year, they are working ahead to find as many people as possible.

Wallace said she and the hiring team have tried to get creative when it comes to recruiting lifeguards. They have held in person job fairs and have even begun recruiting at swim meets and other places where skilled swimmers will be likely to take notice.

“At the swim meets we are doing advertisements in the pamphlets, setting up tables there at the swim meets,” said Wallace.

To learn more about the many open positions available with Milwaukee County Parks, visit their hiring website.