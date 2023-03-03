COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Farm Bureau said farmers may find themselves at a disadvantage when it comes to property rights, but state lawmakers introduced legislation in an attempt to change that.

What You Need To Know House Bill 64 aims to modify the law regarding eminent domain

Eminent domain is the right of a government to acquire private property for public use with payment of compensation



According to the Ohio Farm Bureau, the state lags behind others in protections for landowners.

"In fact, when Ohio landowners are faced with losing property rights through eminent domain, the present law makes it difficult for them to defend their own interests and they often find themselves at a disadvantage," the bureau said in a release.

Agriculture expert Andy Vance discussed the topic in this week's edition of the Ag Report.

"The concept of eminent domain is that sometimes there are public uses of land, that it's better for the state, the federal government or some local entity to say, 'Hey. We're going to take this land and put it to a different use.' It might be something like putting in the highway, utilities, some public good where the government has to get involved and say, 'Hey. You need to sell this land to us for this purpose," Vance said.

A bill introduced by State Representatives Darrell Kick and @creech3_rodney would create a more direct legal route for a landowner to receive compensation when property is taken by the government without compensation. https://t.co/fGTDUPVACd — Ohio Farm Bureau (@OhioFarmBureau) February 22, 2023

"One of the things that [Ohio] Farm Bureau is supporting right now is called House Bill 64. It's in the state legislature here. And the idea of the bill is that Ohio is behind the times compared to other states and how it protects landowners from eminent domain and also would shift the way that farmers can essentially stand up for themselves," Vance said.