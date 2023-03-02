HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A sport growing in popularity across the U.S. is showing off its professional and amateur players in Florida this month.

The Professional Pickleball Association Tour is returning to the Daytona Beach area for the first time this season with the Red Clay Florida Open at the Pictona at Holly Hill. The event, one of 25 this season, runs March 9 - 12.

The tournament will feature 1,100 registered athletes including top male and female pros like Anna Waters, Ben Johns, Riley Newman and Catherine Parenteau.

Professional pickleball player Catherine Parenteau competing. (PPA Tour)

Players will compete across multiple divisions, including men’s singles/doubles, women’s singles/doubles, mixed doubles, and age brackets (19+, 35+, 50+, 60+, 70+).

Winners can earn up to $238,314 in prize money.

On average, professional pickleball tournaments have an estimated total economic impact of $2,750,00, attracting players and fans from all over the world, according to the PPA Tour.

Matches take place from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily during the four-day event at 1060 Ridgewood Ave. in Holly Hill.

For more information on the event and spectator tickets, head to ppatour.com.