FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — You're in for a good time when you step foot inside the Good Times Dog Bar in Flagler Beach.

What You Need To Know The Good Times Dog Bar is in Flagler Beach



It is a spot for visitors' dogs to run, while the owners enjoy beer and wine



The joint offers a dog-friendly beach, two off-leash dog areas and pools for the pups



Rebecca and Chris Huddleston got the idea while traveling the country

Owners Rebecca and Chris Huddleston dreamed up the idea for the establishment and made it come to life a year ago.

“We love dogs, obviously, but we just weren't happy with where we were at with our jobs, so we decided to sell a bunch of our stuff and move down here and start this," Chris Huddleston said.

The Huddlestons first met 11 years ago when they were attending school in Daytona Beach. They went on to travel the country, most notably living on a boat in Alaska and traveling the Pacific Northwest. During their travels, they came across many dog-friendly joints, giving them the idea to return to their roots and open a similar business right on the inner coastal fox cut.

“We moved here from Alaska and actually didn't even get to see the property before we bought it,” Rebecca Huddleston said. “We just Google-Earthed it. It certainly didn't look like it does now. We did a lot of construction to make it look like this.”

Located directly off the river, Good Times Dog Bar is one street over from the beach. Day passes are available, so visitors can also enjoy the park and the dog-friendly beach — not to mention two massive off-leash dog areas for large and small dogs, with pools for pups to cool off.

It's all in the name. A good time at this dog bar is sure to be had by all.

The Good Times Dog Bar is open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dogs must be registered, and owners have to sign a waiver before entering the dog park.

There are a host of other rules, which can be found along with information about upcoming events, on the dog bar’s website.