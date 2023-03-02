Distilleries, breweries and cideries are pushing New York state to approve a bill that would allow interstate and intrastate shipment of farm beverages such as beer, hard cider and liquor directly to consumers.

The New York Farm Bureau announced support for the bill, which would expand the market for beverage businesses.

Old Home Distillers in Lebanon, owned and operated by brothers Adam and Aaron Carvell, has made small batch whiskey, bourbon and gin since 2015, but are not allowed to ship their spirits.

Under New York’s farm beverage laws, they are required to use 75% New York state-grown ingredients but use almost 100% in spirits like maple whiskey that is made with maple syrup produced in Madison County.

“You’re going beyond manufacturing to the raw materials, it actually benefits farmers,” Aaron Carvell said. “Going through us directly, it’s a drop in the bucket to the overall sale of liquor in the state, but the money stays here, and it spreads out to a number of industries.”

The Carvell brothers promote their products at the New York State Fair but can’t ship them even though fairgoers often reach out after trying their drinks.

“We don’t get beyond Central New York very often,” Adam Carvell said. “Direct-to-consumer would allow us to basically cover the state.”

Old Home Distillers struggles to maintain a presence in Albany and Rochester without even considering other areas of New York.

“The vast majority of New York’s population is isolated from us, and we’re isolated from them,” Adam Carvell said. “It’s quite a trip to New York City or Long Island.”

Craft beverage makers were briefly granted the ability to ship their products during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Carvells said a return to that policy would boost their business.

“I think we would probably see 200 to 300 orders in the first year,” Adam Carvell said. “If we really push it out there, it could be very, very big for us.”

There is concern that minors would be able to get a hold of alcohol if the state allowed shipping, but Aaron Carvell said a delivery person has to check the person’s I.D. and obtain a signature.

“As far as I know, we never had any issue with underage people,” Aaron Carvell said referring to their shipments during the pandemic.

State Sen. Rachel May, D-48th District, is sponsoring two bills that address the shipment of New York produced beverages like cider, liquor and mead. One of the bills has passed the Senate in previous sessions but has not passed in the Assembly. Neither bill yet has passed this session.

“Now wineries can ship their product directly to consumers and cideries can sell directly at the cidery, but they can’t ship,” May said. “During the pandemic, they were allowed to briefly and it was great for them because they need as many markets as they can find.”

The New York State Liquor Store Association, which represents liquor store owners, says on its website that the bill is part of a group of bills it considers “dangerous” and a detriment to retail stores. The association, which is planning a rally in Albany Wednesday, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Like the Carvell brothers, May said she suspects the reason this bill has not passed the Assembly is because of the concerns about minors.

“Some people worry about security in terms of the opportunity for underage people to buy if you’re doing it online, but the wine sellers have not found that to be a problem,” May said.