President Joe Biden made the short trip down Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday to attend the Senate Democrats’ weekly lunch on Capitol Hill, a rare visit made as he tries to rally his caucus despite the GOP’s roadblocks to legislative action in the way.

“Is something going on today?” Biden quipped as he walked through the Capitol’s halls on the way to the meeting, ignoring reporters’ questions.

He faced the Democratic caucus one day after two of those senators voted in favor of a bill to overturn a Labor Department rule that allows asset managers to consider climate change and “environmental, social and governance” factors in investments.

Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana voted in favor of the bill, allowing it to pass the Senate and head to Biden’s desk, setting up the first veto of his presidency.

Biden has focused on the implementation stage of his agenda now that the House is in Republican control, making it unlikely any major Democratic priorities will get through Congress and become law.

In the last two years, Biden helped pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, a major investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and the Democrats-only sweeping climate, health care and tax bill. He’s expected to announce a 2024 presidential run in the coming months.

Speaking to House Democrats at a conference in Baltimore on Wednesday, Biden asked them to go out and sell the accomplishments of the last two years to the American people, with 2024 approaching.

“By sticking together, we got a lot done,” Biden told lawmakers at their annual retreat. “If we did nothing — nothing — but implement what we’ve already passed and let the people know who did it for them, we win,” Biden said. “But we’re way beyond that. It’s not just about winning.”

Biden, meanwhile, is set to release his new budget proposal next week, a multitrillion-dollar blueprint that will serve as an opening salvo in negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as they try for a deal that could stave off a debt ceiling crisis this summer.

On Wednesday, Biden slammed the GOP's efforts so far. “There is no actual crisis here," Biden said. "This is entirely a crisis of their making, if it occurs.”

He emphasized his promise to release his budget on March 9, and again called on Republicans to do the same so both parties could lay everything out on the table and get to work negotiating.

The president portrayed Republicans as ready to cut Medicare, Social Security and other popular programs as part of the GOP's long-running effort to reduce federal spending and balance the budget.

“They’re sure not acting like the party that cares about fiscal responsibility," Biden said.

As he has done in other remarks this week, Biden warned that Republicans could trigger catastrophe if health care or other programs are slashed.

“They’ve got no business playing politics with people’s lives and the economy," Biden said.