PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With spring break season underway, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is helping locals and visitors get to the beaches even faster.

And for free.

Anyone can park for free Monday through Thursday, every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday, every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Park for free any day of the week at the former Clearwater City Hall location, 112 S. Osceola Ave., and board for free there, at the Clearwater Beach Transit Center or the Clearwater Beach Marina.

Return service to the parking lot boards at the Clearwater Beach Marina, 25 Causeway Blvd. in Clearwater.

Additional parking is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:

450 Oak Ave.

440 Court St.

310 Court St. (County Garage) - available after 6 p.m.

“Hundreds of thousands of spring breakers head to Florida every year,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “We’re going to have two different free services, in two different parts of the county, running at a high frequency.

“We want to make it easier for visitors get around town, while also helping locals avoid the frustration of having to find a parking spot at award-winning beaches, downtown St. Pete, and destinations in between.”