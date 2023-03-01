VICTOR, N.Y. — A Penfield graduate is making the most of his trades skill set and opened his third auto repair shop in the Greater Rochester area.

Ryan Lynch is a gearhead who has made a career out of it, not only for himself but his wife Libby and 20 other local technicians and mechanics on his team. He started his business right out of high school.

What You Need To Know Redi Imports new shop is located at 6415 Plastermill Road in Victor



It specializes in European and Japanese imports



Owner Ryan Lynch is a 2001 Penfield grad who is proud to work and live in Greater Rochester

“I actually graduated from Penfield in 2001 and attended two years of vocational training at BOCES in Fairport,” said Ryan Lynch, owner of Redi Imports. “It helped pave the way and showed me not only the correct way to do things, but a different way. We are a fix-it shop. People bring us their car problems. That’s what we do for a living.”

Redi Imports is celebrating 22 years in Rochester, 12 in Webster and now operates a new eight-bay state-of-the-art shop in Victor.

“It’s just me and my wife,” he said. “We are their owners. We are just a mom-and-pop garage type. We never really thought we’d be this big. I did think it would be a little smaller operation, so we have grown thanks to our good customers and a wonderful staff.”

He has a specialized service niche for import cars. He has state-of-the-art gear and computers. We’re talking dealership level. He’s repairing summer cars and daily drives from Fords to Ferraris.

“Almost everything we touch is somewhat complicated due to the fact of computers in cars whether it’s just an oil change it still requires computer resets to updating programming and software,” Lynch said. “Those things are all required in modern cars.”

Lynch loves cars and loves helping people enjoy their rides. He’s also an endurance race car driver. So yes, he knows a thing or two about them.

Redi Imports new shop is located at 6415 Plastermill Road in Victor. It's open Monday to Friday.