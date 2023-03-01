Business owners in Monroe County on Wednesday marked the first day of new sales tax breaks.

Starting this month, clothing and shoes bought for $110 or less in the county will no longer be taxed.

The county legislature approved a measure on clothing and shoes people buy for $110 or less in Monroe County to no longer be taxed. Footwear and clothing under $110 were already exempt from the state's 4% sales tax.

“Clothing and shoes are as much of a basic necessity as food and housing — and shouldn’t be taxed,” County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement. “Thank you to my partners in the Monroe County Legislature for joining me in recognizing that record high inflation and rising costs are already putting too much stress on family budgets without the added burden of a tax on basic family needs.”

“Monroe County’s bipartisan move to enact tax exemptions on clothing and shoe purchases under $110 will keep more money in the pockets of consumers and spur economic growth,” Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said in a statement. “We commend County Executive Bello and the Monroe County Legislature on taking this common sense step in a bipartisan manner.”

Bello says the sales tax exemption is estimated to save shoppers $12 million yearly and aims to help local retailers attract more customers.

County officials say the sales tax exemption includes online purchases.

A full list of tax-exempt items can be found here.