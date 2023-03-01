Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering assistance to business affected by December's devastating blizzard.

Businesses will be able to apply for up to $2 million in low-interest loans to help the recovery of their business.

Homeowners who also saw damage to their property are eligible to apply for disaster relief loans of up to $200,000.

"My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones during this once in a generation blizzard that wreaked havoc on my hometown of Buffalo, and the lasting impacts of the storm have not gone away," Hochul said in a statement. "New Yorkers who suffered infrastructure damages as a result of the storm will now be able to access services from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These critical resources, in addition to our request for President Biden's approval for a Major Disaster Declaration, will help provide necessary assistance for our local communities still recovering."

An application can be downloaded on the SBA's website.