WASHINGTON D.C — Advocates in favor of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, as justices heard oral arguments over its legality.

Ashley Green was among hundreds of borrowers in the crowd in front of the Supreme Court building. She graduated from Rollins College nearly 10 years ago.

“I still have $48,000 I’ve been working to get that last little bit out of default. I’ve paid more than I’ve taken out already back on the loans,” they said.

Green would qualify for $10,000 in debt forgiveness under the program if the Supreme Court does not strike it down.

They now live in the Tampa Bay Area, working for the organization Dream Defenders, advocating for student debt relief.

“We tell Black students the only way they can succeed in life is by going and getting a college education, but end up shackling them with another scarlet letter and another thing that holds them back from being invested in their community and invested in their futures,” Green said.

Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for those who meet income guidelines. But the program is on hold because of lawsuits by Republican led states and two borrowers who don’t qualify for the program.

Democratic congressional representative Maxwell Frost of Central Florida, the first Gen Z member of Congress, took to the stage to support the President’s plan and share his own personal story.

“I’m not a directly impacted person because, believe it or not, I didn’t finish my college degree. And part of the reason is because of the anxiety of student loan debt,” Frost said.

Republicans who oppose the President’s plan say it would add to the national debt. Senator Rick Scott tweeted, “Reminder: This isn’t a student loan debt ‘cancelation.’ It’s a policy to put YOU on the hook for the debts of others.”

Although some members of the Supreme Court expressed doubts about the legality of the debt forgiveness program, borrowers like Green said they are hoping they will have some of their debt forgiven.

“If we get this relief, it will both help strike a significant portion of the debt that I have left to pay, but would also put me on a pathway to being able to really secure a financial future,” Green said.

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down its ruling by late spring or early summer.