ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment has reported another quarter of record revenue even as attendance and staffing continue to lag at its parks.

For the fourth quarter, the Orlando-based company said total revenue grew to a record $390.5 million — a 5% increase from the same quarter in 2021. Net income was $49 million, the second highest for the company, according the report released Tuesday.

The increase in revenue was driven by admission and visitors spending more inside the parks. In-park per capita spending was up a record 7.2%, SeaWorld said.

For the year, SeaWorld reported a total revenue of $1.73 billion. Net income was $291.2 million, a 15.1% increase over 2021.

Despite the revenue gains, the company reported lower attendance at its parks. In the fourth quarter, the parks had 4.9 million visitors, a decrease of 16,000 visitors from the same quarter in 2021. The company blamed lower attendance on bad weather in some of its markets.

“We estimate that these combined weather-related impacts reduced attendance by approximately 249,000 guest visits during the quarter,” CEO Marc Swanson said on a call with investors.

For the year, SeaWorld had 21.9 million visitors, which was an increase over 2021, but fell short of pre-COVID attendance levels. International visitors also have not yet fully returned, but SeaWorld expects business will bounce back and surpass pre-COVID levels.

And the parks are still dealing with staffing issues. Although the company increased staffing last year, it’s still at “sub-optimal” levels, according to executives.

To attract visitors and continue growth, the company continues to add new attractions and experiences at its parks. Serengeti Flyer, a pendulum-style ride, recently opened at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. At SeaWorld Orlando, work continues on Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which is set to open this spring.

And internationally, SeaWorld is looking forward to the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, its first park outside the U.S., later this year.

“As I’ve said before, we have a strong and resilient business model, and we believe we have significant opportunities to continue to improve and meaningfully grow our revenue and profitability,” Swanson said.