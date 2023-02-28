FLORIDA — Florida homeowners are feeling the pinch of skyrocketing insurance premiums — a sticker shock when they open their bill.

What You Need To Know Florida's insurance costs for homeowners continue to increase rapidly



Turner Florida Insurance said there are far fewer companies to meet the demand, with many pulling out of Florida



The companies that remain are also seeing risings costs because of hurricanes and floods

Retired NASA contractor Joe Harris and his wife have lived in Merritt Island for six decades and off the Indian River for the past eight years.

“The view — it’s the reason we got this particular house. We both really like the water,” he shared.

The beautiful view is coming at a not-so-pretty price these days.

Living off a fixed income, Harris said his homeowner’s insurance last year came in at $5,000. His 2023 renewal was going to be twice that — more than $10,000.

“I knew the state was having problems with homeowner’s insurance, but I didn’t expect what I got. Mine just a little more than doubled,” he said. “And that was a shock. Fortunately, I’m with Turner Insurance. I’ve been with them a number of years.”

Andy Turner, of Turner Florida Insurance, said last week they had 111 renewals with 40% of his customers wanting to reshop their insurance through his brokerage due to skyrocketing premiums.

According to Turner, there are far fewer insurance companies to meet the demand, with many pulling out of Florida. Those that remain are also seeing rising costs because of hurricanes and floods, so rates are high because of reinsurance, fraud, costs of litigation and inflation.

“And this is just one more thing on top of all the increases that people are experiencing with inflation and whatnot. Taxes go up, it’s hard to stay ahead of it,” Turner said.

Thankfully for Harris, Turner found him an alternative — he’s now paying $6,800 for his premium. However, that’s still nearly $2,000 more than last year.

Unfortunately, there is no end in sight.

“I just don’t know where it’s all going to end,” Harris said. “Hopefully, our government is looking out for us.”