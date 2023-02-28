TAMPA, Fla. — The Warehouse art district in St. Pete has a thriving community of artists of all kinds. They share spaces and work together to support their businesses in a vast growing city that gets more expensive each year.

Some say it’s getting difficult to keep things going, as rent and taxes are always rising.

One such business just trying to survive is ZEN Glass, owned by David Walker and Josh Poll.

They have spent years fine tuning the art of blowing glass. They not only make pieces to add to their gallery for sale but offer classes to anyone who wants to learn the very cool art form.

The business is nestled in between several other artists who all work toward keeping the district alive and well.

David Walker said he couldn’t imagine going anywhere else and that this art district brings a unique flavor to St. Pete.

“What we’re striving for now is the balance. You want to get bigger, you want to have big companies to move in and have people that can afford to buy art, but you want to make sure there is still a place for the artists,” Walker said.

Walker said the community supports the arts, and that elected officials are working to make sure that this thriving art community remains in St. Pete.

“By and large the community does support the arts, because every artist is just really a small business person,” Walker said.