Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday her first visit to Ukraine underscored Washington's commitment to continuing its economic support for the country, as the din of air raid sirens echoed across the Ukrainian capital.

What You Need To Know Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, days after the country marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion



Yellen met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials, including Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the head of Ukraine's National Bank



She said following talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that the U.S. has provided nearly $50 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance and announced another multibillion dollar package to boost the country's economy



Yellen repeated President Joe Biden's message that Washington will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

"Over the past year, Ukraine has been writing the next chapter of its history with its heroic fight for freedom," Yellen said at a wreath-laying ceremony in Kyiv. "Today, I am witnessing firsthand the devastating toll of Putin’s brutal war. I know that what I’m seeing here in Kyiv reflects just a small fraction of the hardship that Ukrainians have faced over the past year. Thousands of innocent civilians have been killed, so many more livelihoods shattered. And yet, Ukraine still stands strong."

Yellen said following talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that the U.S. has provided nearly $50 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance and announced another multibillion dollar package to boost the country's economy.

I thank PM @Denys_Shmyhal for his steadfast leadership and for our discussion today on strengthening the foundation for Ukraine’s victory and reconstruction after the war through economic reforms and ongoing support. The U.S. and our partners will continue standing with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/HyUpqG2EEz — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) February 27, 2023

Shmyhal offered thanks to the U.S. for its support and hailed Yellen as a "friend of Ukraine." He said Ukraine's budget deficit now stands at $38 billion and that the U.S. will provide another $10 billion in assistance by September.

Shmyhal and Yellen also discussed sanctions aimed at weakening Russia's economy as well as the possibility of using Russian frozen assets to help in Ukraine's economic recovery.

Yellen repeated President Joe Biden's message that Washington will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. She underscored the importance of fighting corruption, praising Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for enacting measures to ensure transparency in how the assistance is spent.

"We have pledged to do our part to support the Ukrainian people, not only with words, but with actions," she said. "We will continue to work with our international coalition to provide military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and we will continue to impose severe costs on the Kremlin for its illegal war. As President Biden has said, we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

The U.S. will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. I commend @ZelenskyyUa for his leadership, and thank him for our discussion on support from the U.S. and allies – including the announcement today of the transfer of the first $1.25B in U.S. support this year. pic.twitter.com/kHafuGjinR — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) February 27, 2023

Yellen also visited a renovated school that had its windows blown out by the blast wave from a Russian missile that landed nearby in March. She also announced an additional transfer of $1.2 billion, the first tranche of the $10 billion assistance package.

"Maintaining an effective government is indispensable to Ukraine's capacity to respond to Russian attacks and other emergencies," said Yellen. "Our economic support is keeping essential public services running. These services maintain economic and social stability in Ukraine".

Addressing the school's students and teachers, Yeller said they are helping to "write history" in a country that is "a central force in the history of the free world."

"America stands with you in this fight for freedom, and we will be by your side and help you rebuild".

Yellen also met with Zelenskyy and other top officials, including the head of Ukraine's National Bank.

Following @POTUS’s visit to Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine, discuss ways we can continue our support – including through economic assistance – and pay tribute to the bravery of the Ukrainian people a year after Russia's unprovoked invasion. pic.twitter.com/avJaabavX7 — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) February 27, 2023

Zelenskyy posted on Telegram after the meeting with Yellen that it is "necessary to strengthen further sanctions to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war."

Yellen also laid the flowers at the Wall of Remembrance dedicated to fallen soldiers and met Ukrainian landmine removal experts whose equipment was financed with US funds.