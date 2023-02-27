CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Women's Bureau of the Department of Labor recently released data showing the relationship of child care costs and mothers in the workforce.

In Mecklenburg County, the median yearly cost of infant center-based care is an estimated $14,767, which is 16.6% of the median family income.

A mom in Mecklenburg County, Dreama Colón, says she checked into child care for her son a year ago.

“It was like $325 - $350 a week, so sit there and add that up... that’s $1,400 [a month]. That’s my mortgage payment,” Colón said.

The cost comes out to $16,800 for the year. Now, Colón is a stay-at-home mom for her 16-month-old son.

“Being a stay-at-home mom was a future goal, not an instant goal, and it became an instant goal,” Colón said. “It was a huge transition for me cause I’ve worked since I was 17, literally one to three jobs my whole life.”

Stats from the Women’s Bureau show a correlation between median child care pricing and a mother’s employment status. Counties that see child care prices twice as high as the median cost also see a drop in mother employment rates by upwards of 4%.

In a statement, the director of the Women’s Bureau, Wendy Chun-Hoon, said this is about understanding the impact of a lack of affordable and accessible care.

“This data will allow our nation’s researchers and policymakers to measure potential economic impacts of child care affordability accurately and identify strategies for enhancing employment options and economic security for women,” Chun-Hoon said.