OHIO — International Polar Bear Day, Feb. 27, was founded by Polar Bears International. This time of year is when polar bear mothers snuggle their cubs inside their dens, according to PBI. It’s an extremely vulnerable time for new cubs, but it ends in the spring when they have grown enough to survive the harsh Arctic conditions.

PBI is an organization dedicated to polar bear conservation and offer ways to get involved in the day’s celebrations. Participants are encouraged to donate, educate themselves and tune in to PBI’s live programs throughout the day.

Another way to celebrate is at a local zoo. Columbus Zoo houses polar bears and is one of PBI’s arctic ambassador centers. They earned this title by working to spread information about climate change and its effects on polar bears, according to the zoo.

Polar bears are considered a threatened species, mostly due to climate change, according to the zoo. One way they encourage participation is by working to combat climate change.

Polar bears are found in the northern Arctic circle, preferring to live on ice. However, climate change is causing a warming effect on the regions they inhabit and they are beginning to lose their preferred home.