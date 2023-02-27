HAMPDEN, Mass. - Ferrindino Maple in Hampden is seeing success with their maple syrup despite the warmer winter this year.

"We tapped early this year because it was warm and I was worried we weren’t going to get all of the freezes," said owner Jerry Ferrindino. "But we tapped late January and we're actually doing really well. We're about half a crop right now at the end of February, and we got some good weather and snow coming, so we should carry on for another three weeks or so."

Ferrindino said tapping early can be a challenge for farmers because it can lower the amount of maple syrup produced in a season.

"When you're drilling a tree, Mother Nature is trying to heal the hole, so you want to pick the best six to eight week window to get the most sap," he said. "It's kind of a roll of the dice, but so far it's been working out."

Ferrindino said early tapping also has an impact on the quality of the syrup as well.

"The later in the season, you get when it's warmer into the 50s and stuff, you're gonna make darker syrup, which is your dark robust which a lot of people love," Ferrindino said. "But every sugar maker wants to make light syrup. But there is not as much maple flavor in it and people prefer the dark."

Ferrindino said the farm has produced quality syrup this year, but it's possible that there could a be shortage down the stretch because of the early start.

"You never know, it depends on the weather and Mother Nature," said Ferrindino. "But yeah, that could be the trend, but time will tell."