RALEIGH, N.C. — If you’re considering changing jobs, you’re not alone. Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows millions of Americans quit their jobs recently. Some started brand new careers.

Caitlin O’Neal is one of the many Americans who recently changed careers.

“It was really important for me to grow into a role in the software industry that I find challenging and just to keep learning and growing,” O’Neal explained.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals around 4 million Americans quit their jobs in October 2022, which makes up about 2.6% of the workforce.

That’s similar to recent months after hitting a record the previous year in 2021.

Job hunters like O’Neal wanted a better work-life balance.

“The pandemic was very challenging as we move into remote work, and it gave us an opportunity to reflect on what’s important to us,” O’Neal explained.

While some employees said they wanted a higher income due to inflation and rising expenses like groceries and gas, others complained about toxic work environments and no room for growth.

Melissa Craighill, a recruiter based in Raleigh with Northwestern Mutual, says the way companies can retain workers is by being honest in the beginning about job expectations.

“Really connect them to the company culture, but beyond that, train and develop. Don’t just train and develop initially, but it’s the ongoing development as well,” Craighill said. “Folks want the opportunity to grow. As soon as they become stagnant, they move on to that next opportunity,” Craighill explained.

Craighill says it’s also important for companies to understand that compensation matters. She encourages jobseekers to research the company, follow up after the interview and be prepared.

“LinkedIn is a great resource, attending networking events, but your own personal relationships are going to help you find that next opportunity,” Craighill said.

Craighill says it’s important to dress for the interview and ask questions.