The rising winter temperatures recently posed a challenge to skiing and snowmobiling, and other winter-related activities as well. Consequently, it negatively impacts businesses that rely on winter tourism, forcing them to shift their strategies or shut down.

"We had one of our castles in Wisconsin close after three days,” Ice Castles New York event manager Roger Allen said. “We rebuilt and repaired it, and we're still open."

Having a warm winter led to numerous readjustments for Allen, an event manager for one of the five ice castle locations around the country this season.

"You're talking about a roller coaster ride,” he said. “You know, the warm weather slowed down construction and unfortunately, we were forced to close for an extended period of time. But then it got cold again and we were able to repair and rebuild.”

The erratic weather has affected a number of businesses across the country. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, January of this year was recorded as the sixth-warmest January on record. The average January temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 35.2 degrees, just 5 degrees above average. Like many outdoor winter businesses, they depend on cold temperatures and snow in order to operate. Across the state, every major city except Buffalo has experienced below-average snowfall.

There are many other attractions at Lake George's 61st annual Winter Carnival in addition to the ice castles. Businesses have adapted to the weather conditions despite the high temperatures and inconsistent weather. Winter Carnival co-chairwoman Nancy Nichols says it has been the strangest weather she has seen in 30 years.

“People are still participating in the event and enjoying it, despite the odd weather,” Nichols said. “The attendance has been up because the weather was so perfect the past two weekends. Today, they are enjoying the snow, they are enjoying the colder weather, and it feels more like winter today than it has in the past.”

Although the Winter Carnival ends this weekend, ice castles and other attractions will remain open for another week.