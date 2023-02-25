CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Home and Garden Show is celebrating 54 years this weekend and next, featuring some regulars who’ve been showing off their businesses for decades and a newcomer who’s making a big impression in the exhibit hall.

​“It’s very important for our business and we’re fortunate to get out and interact with everybody in Cincinnati,” said Chris Castleman, the owner of Cincinnati Sportscapes. He’s part of a family-owned business with his father, building custom sports courts for everything from basketball and shuffleboard to chess and hopscotch.

As part of their first year at the show, they installed several of their colorful courts on the exhibit hall floor, attracting visitors of all ages. They’re also taking advantage of a sport that’s exploding in Ohio and across the country: pickleball.

“It’s common for us to revamp old tennis courts and bring them back to life with a number of options, from pickleball, chess, hopscotch, something for everyone,” Castleman said.

His neighbor in the exhibit hall is a vendor who’s been in business for 33 years and keeps coming back.

“The home and garden show is a great place for us to come — to see our clients that we’ve had for all the years and to also make new friends,” said interior designer Karen Sacksteder. “It’s a great place also because there are so many family businesses like ours that you make those connections too.”

Sacksteder shared answers to two of the most common questions she gets during the show.

“They ask me, ‘What should I do as far as getting the house ready to sell or if I’m going to stay?’ Just updating your furniture, and changing your paint color can be huge,” she said. “Once you get everything organized and updated, you may just decide you want to stay in your home.”

She also has some advice for people on a tight budget looking to freshen things up: incorporate some new silk flower arrangements.

“You might start over with some beautiful florals to freshen it up,” she said.

The Cincinnati Home and Garden show continues Sunday and then next week, Thursday-Sunday. Tickets are $15 at the door and $13 if you buy them online. Children 12 and under get in free.