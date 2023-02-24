WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester's winter edition of "Restaurant Week" is back. Starting Monday through Saturday, March 11, foodies can score a three course meal at some of the best restaurants in central Massachusetts. More than 40 restaurants are offering the deal $28.23.

Organizer Paul Giorgio said they expect more than 40,000 people to grab a bite over the two weeks.

"Especially in this economic climate, people like a bargain," Giorgio said. "It gets them to try restaurants they wouldn't usually go to for an affordable price. It stimulates the economy because people aren't just having the meal and grabbing a glass of water."

With the cost of many everyday staples more expensive this year, some restaurants are also offering a premium menu to customers for $32.23.