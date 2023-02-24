​​​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​There's a union push at the University at Buffalo as a petition was filed with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of interns, residents and fellows enrolled in the university’s Jacob’s School of Medicine.

They say they are overworked and underpaid.

All across the nation, resident physicians are organizing in an effort to improve working conditions and quality of patient care.

"Little things like giving them a parking space, or paying for an Uber ride, or anything that has really ticked them off,” Stuart Bussey, president of Union of American Physicians and Dentists, said. “And all over the country, the residency programs are organizing now, and it's really gaining steam."

The union says the next step is to hold an election to form a bargaining unit.

The UB Jacobs School of Medicine has responded, saying it looks "forward to continuing to work with trainees to ensure they have a first-class learning environment and are compensated fairly and competitively."