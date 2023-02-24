WORCESTER, Mass. - Remote working was introduced during the pandemic and it's something that's stuck around. Now, downtown Worcester is feeling the impact.

More companies are moving out the area because they don't need an office space anymore, as most of their employees can work from home.

Worcester City Manager Eric Batista said the city is working with small businesses who are now dealing with less foot traffic through the door.

'We are trying to work and listen to them and hear what are some other opportunities or innovative ways in which we can try and find some solutions," Batista said. "We want to make sure people are walking the streets, navigating the streets."

Batista said it's not a problem specific to Worcester, a lot of the country is navigating this new normal as well.