TAMPA — It’s never too early to build the next million-dollar brand.

The Kidpreneur Club is a nonprofit organization that is developing great ideas from young minds.

What You Need To Know The Kidpreneur Club is a nonprofit organization that is helping youth develop their business brands





Youth ages 6 to 16 years old are taught how to create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and are given the opportunity to sell their products to customers at a fair





The Mendoza siblings once owned a business together but now each has branched out with their own brand

Young people, ages 6 to 16 years old, are taught how to create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and are given the opportunity to sell their products to customers at a fair.

Danielle Cannon is the executive director and founder of the Kidpreneur Club.

“Developing their own passions into their own business ideas is just such a way to help them through life,” said Cannon. “They don’t have to try to fit themselves into a mold that somebody set for them. They can discover their talents and passions and what they enjoy doing, and craft that into their own life path. It doesn’t have to be what has been set up by somebody else’s plan.”

Entrepreneurship is truly a family affair for the Mendoza family.

When they started with the Kidpreneur Club, Kayla, Roger and Ruby were partners of one business.

Now, each has branched out with their own brand.

“I did art all of my life and I really want to do something with it,” said Kayla Mendoza. The 16-year-old has found that something in her company, The Agricultural Artist.

“I love drawing chickens,” she said.

Growing up, she recalls having lots of plants and chickens, as well as drawing.

Her collection celebrates all of her talents.

“They’re all my hobbies and I want to make a profit out of them,” said Kayla.

Her younger sister, Ruby, is also cashing in with her pirate-themed treasure boxes. The 7-year-old is homeschooled along with her older brother and sister.

She says that helps her keep up with her education while managing her business.

“I do my business and then the next day I do my school,” she said.

Her older brother Roger runs Roger’s Creation Station.

To get better at being his own boss, Roger says he focuses on the details. He says his brand of earrings and jewelry continues to be a work in progress.

“Most of it was trial and error,” he said

He’s always looking for inspiration for his designs. Their parents, who are also entrepreneurs, have also inspired the three siblings.

Their mother, Carol-Ann, says the Kidpreneur Club proves age is not a factor in running a successful business.

“I don’t think we even knew it was an option to have your own business as a kid,” she said.

Their father, Roger Sr., says it’s never too early to learn the skill of brand-building.

“You’re going to learn soft skills and hard skills, and you are going to be untouchable,” he said.

They’re also learning bookkeeping, managing overhead and finances.

“We have a family fund going towards a trip to Hawaii,” he added.

The Kidpreneur Business Fair is happening throughout the weekend at two different locations.