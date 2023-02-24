CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Every year, the kitchen at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Cheektowaga swells with the energy of a Western New York fish fry. But first: the prep.

Wendy Schumacher and Carollynn Grzywna chop veggies at 10:30 a.m. for sides that won’t be served until 4:00 p.m. Your choice of two: fries, mac salad, potato salad or coleslaw. It is a lot of work to make sure the people of Western New York can go home with a full belly during Lent.

“And if we have time in the middle of the day to sit down and rest, it’s very welcomed,” said Schumacher while chopping celery.

The church can serve between 175 and 200 dinners a night. In previous years they were take-out, but this year they are offering dine-in. There are only four tables as they figure out exactly what Fridays will bring.

“You can eat, stay as long as you want,” said Grzywna.

Due to inflation and the rising price of ingredients, the church has raised the price of a dinner for the second year in a row, making them $15 a plate. They will also have fried shrimp, chicken tenders and dessert.