President Joe Biden on Friday met virtually with leaders of the Group of Seven nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

In a statement, the leaders reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for the embattled country, pledging to stand beside Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

“Russia’s heinous attacks over the last 365 days have laid bare the cruelty of the ongoing aggression,” the G-7 leaders wrote in a joint statement. “We condemn Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war, disregard for the Charter of the United Nations (U.N.) and indifference to the impacts that its war is having on people worldwide.”

The leaders also offered praise for Ukraine’s people, hailing them for their “heroism” in their “brave resistance” against Russia’s invasion, and committed to “intensifying” both their support for Kyiv and penalties for Moscow and others "supporting its war effort.”

The United States marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion by announcing a sweeping new tranche of sanctions while also unveiling a $2 billion package of security assistance for Ukraine, which includes ammunition and high-tech drones. All told, the U.S. has committed more than $32 billion in military aid since the invasion began. Other allies have followed suit as well: Japan, a fellow G-7 nation, announced $5.5 billion in aid for Ukraine earlier this week.

The statement comes after President Biden’s trip to Europe this week, which included a surprise trip to Kyiv and meeting with eastern flank NATO allies in Poland.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden declared in a speech in Poland this week, warning that there were “hard and bitter days ahead,” but pledged that the United States and its allies would “have Ukraine’s back” as the war enters its second year.

The G-7 leaders reaffirmed their pledge to strengthen the “unprecedented and coordinated sanctions” they and other partner nations have implemented to counter Russia’s war effort, specifically mentioning preventing Moscow from acquiring materials to aid their manufacturing and military capabilities, punishing “third-countries or other international actors” that are aiding Russia in circumventing sanctions or supporting the invasion, and actions to reduce Russia’s revenue.

“We remain committed to presenting a united front through the imposition of new coordinated economic actions against Russia in the days and weeks ahead,” they wrote.

In addition, the G-7 countries pledged that “Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until there is a resolution to the conflict that addresses Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity.”

The leaders called for Moscow to end its year-long conflict in Ukraine and withdraw from “the entire internationally recognized territory” of the country, saying bluntly: “Russia started this war and Russia can end this war.”

Any end to the conflict, they said, must include a provision to “ensure Russia pays for the damage it has caused,” alleging that Moscow “bears full responsibility for the war and the damage it has caused, including to Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.” They also called for an “international mechanism” to determine the amount of damages Russia has committed in the invasion.

The leaders also pledged to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin to task for his role in the conflict, supporting probes from the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the Prosecutor-General of Ukraine and others “who are able to establish jurisdiction under national law.” They also decried the repercussions of the invasion, specifically its impact on global food supply.

“Above all, our solidarity will never waver in standing with Ukraine, in supporting countries and people in need, and in upholding the international order based on the rule of law,” they concluded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.