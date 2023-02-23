WASHINGTON — A man from Richardson, Texas, is due to serve 38 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement when rioters tried to overtake the U.S. Capitol to put a cork in President Joe Biden’s entry into office. Like the many others that were there to prove the government fraudulently played a hand in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Garret Miller, 36, disrupted the joint session of the U.S. to confirm and tally up the electoral votes.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Miller has answered for his crimes, pleading guilty to the following charges in December 2022:

Assaulting a police officer

Interstate threat to injure or kidnap

Three counts of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

In addition to the prison sentence, upon release, a federal judge mandated Miller to be under 36 months of supervision.

Court documents detail Miller’s travel to Washington, D.C., in which he brought with him what he called “riot gear,” including rope, a grappling hook, a mouth guard and a bump cap. Through his actions on social media, it was clear his plan was to stop Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election. According to officials, “he stated that he ‘looked forward’ to fighting what he called the ‘soft’ people that he might encounter in Washington, D.C. Miller was obsessed with the results of the 2020 presidential election and his belief that it had been stolen.” Past social media posts reveal Miller voiced many threats toward various people, including Senator Charles Schumer, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey.

As the breach of the Capitol building ensued, officials place Miller within proximity of the chaos, overturning barriers, overrunning police and breaking into the entryway. Court filings describe him as being disruptive on the East Front of the building where he was detained twice. The second time police put him in handcuffs, yet after being let go and promising to leave, he instead kept on rioting — filming himself talking about a revolution.

Further documentation shows that Miller forcibly made it past the United States Capitol Police (USCP) and went into the Rotunda, then going into the old Senate Chamber before being turned back around. As USCP and Metropolitan Police Officers (MPD) attempted to stave off rioters, Miller was right at the forefront. According to official reports, he then assaulted an MPD Sergeant, and had a physical run-in with no fewer than six officers.

In a DOJ statement, they explain how Miller bragged about the incident afterward and incriminated himself:

“At 7:26 p.m., in response to Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s social media post to ‘Impeach,’ Miller directly responded: ‘Assassinate AOC.’ Following the riot and up until his arrest, Miller continued to discuss his desire to ‘start assassinating,’ bragged to his friends about how he ‘terrified [c]ongress,’ and openly discussed his desire to publicly identify the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt and ‘hug his neck with a nice rope.’ Miller was so proud of his conduct, that when he was arrested on January 20, 2021, he was found wearing a shirt with an image of the former president and the words ‘I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021.’”

Since that day of breach at the Capitol, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states, and charges have been made against about 319 individuals for assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Investigation into the attack at the Capitol continues.