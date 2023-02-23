A bill that would pave the way for the development of creative districts around the state unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on Wednesday.

Such districts, which concentrate creative activities and ventures as a way to spur economic growth, have found success in several cities on the mainland.

Testifying of behalf of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and its Creative Industries Division, DBEDT director Chris Sadayasu expressed support for the bill’s intentions but noted that “the initiative must be coupled with an economic strategy which bolsters the talent and business acumen of all artists and gig workers, beyond the designation of an area.”

“Development of creative districts is a recognized mechanism to unify businesses and organizations in areas with significant cultural resources, boosting economic development in their communities and regions,” Sadayasu said. “With clusters of creative entrepreneurs and businesses across the neighbor islands and Oahu, this effort would further catalyze opportunities and potentially investments in much-needed affordable housing and dedicated spaces for creative businesses to thrive throughout our state.”

The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts also testified in support of the measure, arguing that policies that create economic incentives for private investment in the creative economy create economies “that are sustainable and can absorb the visitor impact.”

“Nationwide, Creative Districts offer a variety of different strategies, each tailored to their respective communities,” SFCA stated in written testimony. “There is no one size fits all. The creative district designation varies in complexity from the most complex, including tax credits, to the simplest designation by name only. Overall, creative districts designation supports economic growth in communities.”

Kaaina Hull, director of the Kauai Planning Department, also provided testimony in support of the bill.

“We believe there are several possible Kauai County business areas that could truly benefit from being a designated cultural or creative district,” Hull said. “Possible programs could evolve to improve the quality of life for residents of the areas and as an extension help to build community. This bill could help stimulate economic development, revitalize communities and support the artistic and cultural potential of all of those who live, work and play within these designated areas with five years of tax credit support.”

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs expressed concern that the development of creative districts and the financial incentives that follow could lead to “the appropriation and misappropriation of Native Hawaiian culture for profit."

To prevent that, the agency recommended an amendment requiring that the creative district advisory committee provided for in the bill include two Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners professionally qualified in the field of Hawaiian studies and selected by the OHA Board of Trustees.

The Senate Committee on Transportation and Culture and the Arts previously amended the bill to distinguish between income earned within and outside a creative district.

In recommending the measure on Wednesday, WAM adopted the state Department of Taxation’s recommendation that the bill be further amended to include the clarifying statement, “Taxpayers shall allocate and apportion their taxable income based on business conducted inside and outside of the creative district.”

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii.