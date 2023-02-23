SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Footwear meets fashion at Upscale Socks for sock-line entrepreneur Leonard Underwood.

What You Need To Know Upscale Socks is a Black-owned sock-line business founded in 2016 by Leonard Underwood They have merchandise online and at multiple stores across Hampden County



Socks come in multiple designs, recognizing holidays from Saint Patrick's Day to Juneteenth



Upscale Socks also partners with many local organizations including Springfield nonprofit Mental Health Association

"So I'm fulfilling an order from someone that purchased out of California," Underwood said. "So hopefully they'll love their new socks and we'll be able to continue to hear from those from throughout the country."

Underwood said he dreamed about owning a sock-line for years and in 2016, launched Upscale Socks. Designing a number of different socks from Juneteenth to Saint Patrick's Day, Underwood said his source of inspiration is constantly changing.

"Many ideas I get when I'm in the shower, or if I'm driving there might be some inspiration that I come across," Underwood said. "Some ideas are pitched to me from certain people that know me and they may share an idea or a collaboration with an organization or cause."

Underwood also designs socks with themes inspired by nonprofits and charities he gives back to.

"These are for the partnership that I have with MHA, the Mental Health Association, and how part of the proceeds went back to some of their programs that they have with that association," he said.

Underwood has also been able to sell his socks to stores throughout Hampden County, including locations in Ludlow and Springfield. For Underwood, being a Black business owner is also about representation and inspiring children in the Black community to see themselves as capable business owners as well.

"Sharing my experience to those who are younger than me and mentor them," said Underwood. "And show them that the pathway forward to entrepreneurship can be possible at 10, 18, 25, and that it may not just be a part time job but can be a full-time career."

Purchases can be made via on the Upscale Socks website.