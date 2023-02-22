MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz will face former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly in April’s spring election for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Protasiewicz, who has been the front-runner financially since she got into the race last year, has outraised her other three opponents combined by nearly a half-million dollars.

Now, Protasiewicz said she hopes she can carry that momentum to April.

Good evening from The Cooperage in Milwaukee where @janetforjustice is holding her watch party tonight.



We'll have LIVE updates on @SpectrumNews1WI at the top and bottom of the hour starting at 8 p.m.https://t.co/UeLGn20Fcb — Anthony DaBruzzi (@AnthonyDaBruzzi) February 22, 2023

During her primary victory speech Tuesday night, Protasiewicz turned criticism into a compliment, as she told her supporters making her beliefs known is a good thing.

“I can’t tell you how I’ll rule in any case, but throughout this race, I have been absolutely clear about what my values are, and that’s because I believe the voters of this state deserve to know what a candidate’s values are,” Protasiewicz explained.

After her victory, Protasiewicz, who is backed by liberal groups in the technically nonpartisan race, told reporters she hopes to restore balance to the state’s highest court.

“I think the utter extremism, which has been one of our most permeating messages, clearly resounded with the voters,” Protasiewicz said. “Every place I went when I talked to voters, they said, ‘We don’t feel like our Supreme Court is fair. We don’t feel like we get a fair shake. We feel like there’s a group of partisans there who make decisions, and they’re not in touch with how we feel.’”

Democrats now hope to flip the high court’s current 4-3 conservative majority in April as all three current liberal-leaning justices attended Protasiewicz's watch party Tuesday to show support for her candidacy.

The spring general election will be held on April 4.