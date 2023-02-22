HOLIDAY, Fla. — A park in Pasco County is preparing to break ground on a new restaurant.

But that work is now on hold as officials look to see if the proposed site is also where Native American remains are located.

Being snowbirds from Canada, Bob Tippins and his friends love coming to Anclote River Park in Holiday. To them, it’s the perfect spot.

“The beach is nice and there’s lots to see here with boats going by on the river and stuff,” Tippins said.

Setting up a hammock and taking in the warm day on the beach is a piece of tranquility that explains why Tippins has been coming to this park for the last two years.

“It's not too far away,” Tippins said. “It's not overly busy. It's not the hustle and bustle of trying to get into Clearwater and that type of stuff.”

But this place that regulars say gets really crowded on the weekends might see even more traffic in the future, now that there are plans approved by the county commission to build a brand-new restaurant in between the beach and boat ramp at the park.

For Bob, it’s not a problem for him as long as there’s still space for people to enjoy the water.

“I wouldn't be opposed to it,” Tippins said. “How it's done and if it would affect how much beach and stuff would be used up, or how much of the park space would be taken over.”

The approval has already gone through, but what’s stopping construction right now has to do with a Native American mound just behind the beach next to the parking long.

It’s a mound that could contain sacred materials from indigenous people.

On its sign, it says, "digs are now forbidden by law," so the question is whether the project for this new restaurant will run into anything related to this mound.

“I think it’s important to protect their lands and burial sites and respect that right,” Tippins said.

That’s exactly what the county and project leaders are doing by pausing construction.

According to regulars of the park, on Tuesday, officials were there with shovels, digging pieces of the land to analyze to see what is under the mound and make sure there’s no disruption.

“You wouldn’t want someone building a restaurant on top of your mother’s grave, so I think that’s important,” said Tippins.

As does the county.

While some like Bob share some excitement in this project, other regulars to this spot fear it will change the tranquility of this small park.

Only time will tell when construction will be given a green light to bring this new eatery into fruition while making sure this place is also protected.

