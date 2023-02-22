RALEIGH, N.C. — A high-tech company based in Montepellier, France will invest $19.25 million to open a manufacturing site in Henderson County.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tageos will create 64 new jobs in Henderson county as part of its expansion operations to the U.S.

Tageos manufactures high-tech inlays and tags. The expansion will include a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center that’s expected to produce up to five billion units annually.

A $100,000 performance-based grant from One N.C. Fund will help with the expansion to N.C.

The fund provides financial help to local governments to attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies don’t get any money upfront and must also meet pre-determined goals to qualify.

Positions at the new site will be open for operators, managers, technicians and sales personnel. The expected average annual salary will be $70,203, according to a news release.

Henderson County’s average annual wage is $47,949, meaning the added jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll benefit of more than $4.4 million for the region. It’s a corporate investment many people around the region are excited for.

“This is a great announcement for western North Carolina and the entire state,” N.C. Rep. Jennifer Balkcom said. “Tageos’ investment in Henderson County signals the manufacturing and technology sector can thrive in the mountains of western North Carolina.”