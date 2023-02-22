SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is planning to expand Maumee State Forest in Fulton and Henry counties. The purpose is to improve wildlife habitat and water quality in this area.

“Our state forests are treasures that need to be protected,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release. “The benefits of conserving even more of this land will have a long-lasting impact on the health of Ohioans and the animals that call it home.”

ODNR received the land through a U.S. EPA-managed Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant.

“By protecting and enhancing these lands, we are creating new recreation space, guarding critical habitat, and keeping water clean for future generations,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.

For the past four years, Maumee State Forest recently expanded to 3,452 acres with 149 acres. Majority of the Maumee State Forest is a closed canopy forest. The new land will allow the forest to have the diversity and structure with wetlands and early woodland habitat.

“It is important that we continue to increase forest cover and wildlife habitat, and that is exactly what this move will do,” ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser said.

With the rules and regulations of the GLRI, the Clean Water Act is used for the wildlife habitat, soil health, and water quality in the Mamee Area of Concern.