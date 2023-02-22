The electric vehicle industry continues to grow, and the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts is working to make sure Black business owners are involved.

The council is encouraging business owners like electricians, property managers and equipment suppliers to engage in the electric vehicle industry. They suggest businesses open charging stations or install stations for private and commercial properties.

Council president and CEO Nicole Obi said anyone who could sell, install or maintain electric vehicles and their chargers should take advantage of the growing field.

"They realize it's actually approachable and they can see a pathway expanding into this space," said Obi. "So we're there to help them to begin that journey as they realize the opportunities are there."

The council is holding kickstarter events across the state to encourage people to get involved and is handing out small grants of $5,000.