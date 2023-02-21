What do a musician, construction worker and digital media artist all have in common? A contract-based workload that depends on demand. If that goes away, so does the paycheck.

It's another night behind the wheel and on the job for Joanne Louis-Paul. She’s moved on from food service with the restaurant to food delivery with Doordash.

“I just like the freedom, the autonomy and it feels familiar since, I’m familiar with the food industry. There’s like a comfort level to it,” said Louis-Paul.

While always in demand, she has her fair amount of down time. In between deliveries, she builds her social media presence and takes care of other work. Every few minutes, her phone dings, alerting her of a new delivery opportunity in the area.

“And this is a good one. God is blessing me, nice,” said Louis-Paul as she hits “accept” on the delivery app.

While she gets a breather in between stops, bills don’t take down time. That’s where a possible new program called the Unemployment Bridge could come in. It amounts to $1,200 monthly if a gig worker is in a dry spell. That’s the equivalent of unemployment.

At 36% of the workforce, self-employment has reached its highest point in more than a decade. Louis-Paul uses it as an opportunity to get her to the next goal.

“It’d be nice to have the freedom to pursue things that are building up. Like my businesses and my mission, as opposed to just working to earn money,” said Louis-Paul. She shares that more networking events are on her short list of events to attend, and that she hopes she’ll only have to drive for a little while longer to bridge that gap.

The Unemployment Bridge Program is projected to affect more than 750,000 — more specifically, 470,000 immigrants without work authorization, 80,000 smaller teams, like landscaping or construction companies, 20,000 formerly incarcerated individuals and 180,000 self-employed or freelance workers.

That’s where Louis-Paul falls into the mix.

“I think that it’s exciting and I think it’s just pointing to this trend that the pandemic set off with more people working for themselves out of necessity at first, but I think more people just want to and like the idea of it,” said Louis-Paul.

Not everyone is excited for a fund like this. Republican state lawmakers oppose the plan in part due to undocumented immigrants receiving benefits.

While Louis-Paul’s status is self-employed, she’s helping others get their leg up, too.

“This is the Facebook page,” she says while looking at Hudson Valley United Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, a page she created to build a network.

It’s a community of the self-employed to share ideas, skills and network, a safety net for those that have their own backs.

“That’s been really cool to see,” said Louis-Paul.