PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Steven Valenti said the mission of his men’s clothing store has remained the same since opening in downtown Pittsfield in 1983.

“Up-to-date, tremendous clothing and a warm, comfortable atmosphere packed with plenty of customer service,” Valenti said.

What You Need To Know Steven Valenti's Clothing for Men is located on North Street in Pittsfield



The store has been at the same location since opening in June of 1983



Steven and Evan recently purchased the building in December 2022 after renting the space for 39 years



The Valentis said 2022 was a great year for business as in-person events returned

His son Evan joined the store about 10 years ago after graduating college and didn't expect to stay long. Now, he runs the store full-time with his dad.

“I was learning more and more – and getting more responsibility," Evan said. "And once I got more responsibility, I only wanted to dive deeper and deeper. So, here I am 10 years later, still loving what I do every day.”

“I hope that he stays around almost as long as I did," Steven said. "He’s got to at least stay around another 15 years because we’ve got a mortgage now.”

After renting the space for 39 years, the Valenti’s purchased their building this past December, making an investment in the store’s future.

“I try to bring the wisdom side and the experience side to the table," Steven said. "And he brings the newness and the freshness.”

“My biggest thing is always trying to be ahead of the curve,” Evan said.

Evan said he’s able to use social media as a tool to curate items for Valenti’s customers, but you won’t find those items available online.

“No, no online sales, because again, you can’t try things on with the internet," Evan said. "Most guys don’t know their sizes, so one of the things that we do here is personally size you.”

Building those relationships and making their customers feel great - Steven and Evan said it will remain their mission for years to come.

“Guys, I think, lack a little bit of confidence in terms of getting dressed up, and when they see themselves looking good they smile, they hold their heads up a little higher, stand a little straighter," Evan said. "And that’s what fuels me every single day, it’s awesome.”