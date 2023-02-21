St. Petersburg, Fla. — The oldest gas station in St. Pete's is getting a new lease on life. The former gas station is located near 4th and 24th Avenue and originally opened back in the early 1920's.

Over the years, it has been a number of businesses, including an auto shop. However, for years it sat empty and fell into disrepair, and nobody knew the history of the building.

A few years ago, former Councilman Robert Blackmon decided to uncover the history of the place and discovered that it was the oldest gas station in the city when it was built by Standard Oil in 1924.

"When I saw the name Standard Oil, I was amazed. Standard Oil is a big name that's part of history," Blackmon said.

Blackmon purchased the property and vowed to renovate the place and bring it back to life. The building is still undergoing renovation, and he's had to deal with a collapsed roof, rotting wood, and replacing the windows.

He plans to turn the old building into a coffee shop or restaurant, complete with old-school gas pumps, restoring the building's original look.

Blackmon acknowledges that there is still much work to be done, and it could cost as much as $500,000 when complete.

Despite the hefty cost, Blackmon believes it's worth it to save this piece of history and create a standout landmark in an ever-changing city, and to preserve its history.

He hopes to have the work finished by the fall.