ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council has given unanimous approval for a new Mobile Food Cart Pilot Program, which began Monday night in Downtown.

According to city staff, the program aims to diversify food offerings and support businesses in the nighttime economy of the downtown area.

The program will allow up to 12 mobile food carts to operate in 10 designated locations from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., seven days a week. The program will last for a year, with the possibility of an extension.

Orlando's mobile food industry professionals are thrilled to see the program get underway.

George Markward, a self-proclaimed pastrami expert who operates a food truck called The Pastrami Project Delicatessen, said, “Any time the city opens up to more small business it is good.”

Markward fell on hardship during the 2008 recession, and ended up opening the food truck after leaving the tech industry.

"Food trucks operate differently [than restaurants]," he said. "But in all, you should feel comfortable in knowing that we are all inspected by the exact same people that inspect the restaurants."

The new pilot program will prevent mobile food carts from being charged by other businesses to operate on public sidewalks, which they do not have the right to do. Mayor Dyer believes that the program will keep this from happening anymore.

Overall, Markward believes that the pilot program will create an environment where everyone can thrive and enjoy delicious food. He stated it isn't about competing, but instead creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

"Small business is the heart of the community, and we are the people that when you make a purchase, it actually affects us," he said. "It doesn't go to some massive corporation somewhere."