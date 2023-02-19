RALEIGH, N.C. — February is the month of love. A financial expert says avoiding money discussions can ruin your marriage.

Raleigh financial professional Alex Sutherland from Lifeplan Group said financial disagreements are one of the reasons couples split.

“One way to avoid a money fight is to communicate about your finances on a regular basis,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland says the average household has more than $165,000 in debt between mortgages, credit cards and auto and student loans.

“Debt can seriously derail your financial future as a couple and can impact your ability to save for retirement. Having a plan is key to getting out of debt and staying debt-free,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland encourages couples to think about the money personalities.

“There are five types of money personalities, and it’s important to know what yours and your partner’s are. Are you a big spender, saver, shopper, debtor or investor?” Sutherland said.

According to Lifeplan Group, more than 30% of people in serious relationships admitted to some form of financial infidelity.