EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The Biden Administration announced Friday it is dispatching additional resources to East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a Feb. 3 train derailment that led to toxic chemicals being burned off and prompted an evacuation.

What You Need To Know EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited East Palestine on Thursday



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked the Biden Administration for more resources



White House announced it is sending in multiple agencies to help



Medical personnel, toxicologists set to arrive on Saturday

Personnel from the Environmental Protection Agency have been on the scene since Feb. 4 and on Thursday, a contingent led by EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited the town.

In a related move, the City of Cincinnati and Greater Cincinnati Water Works announced that it will shut off the intake from the Ohio River "out of an abundance of caution." The city will switch to water reserves temporarily.

“Our City Administration is prepared for these types of events. I understand the concern, and I’m confident that temporarily shutting off the Ohio River intake is the best move,” said City Manager Sheryl Long. “There’s zero risk that our water reserves contain contaminants from the train derailment site, and tapping these reserves will give us all peace of mind. I want to thank GCWW, who are truly the best of the best, and state that I have full faith in their decision-making and their ability to keep us safe.”

Following a request from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the White House said it will send in teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services, along with continued support from the EPA and other federal agencies.

The White House said a team of medical personnel and toxicologists will arrive on Saturday. A team from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will also be in the town to interview residents near the derailment site and to conduct an Assessment of Chemical Exposure investigation.

The EPA has worked to test air and water quality and screen homes for contaminants. It also worked to secure a promise from the railroad operator, Norfolk Southern, to cover all clean-up costs.

“We understand the residents are concerned — as they should be —- and they have questions. That’s all understandable,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “And we’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which arrived within hours of the crash, has been leading an investigation, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been in continuous contact with the emergency operations center in East Palestine.