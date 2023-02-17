CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new restaurant in North Carolina brings a familiar taste for those who grew up in the Midwest.

Harold’s Chicken, a popular fast-food chain in Chicago, recently opened its first location in Charlotte.

Eliot Mosby and his sister own Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar in the city’s University City neighborhood.

“It reminds me of being a child again,” Mosby said. “Growing up back in Chicago and having that mild sauce, when it hits my palette and it’s nostalgic.”

The northern franchise is among others expanding southward, as more people from places like Chicago, New York and Pennsylvania settle down in North Carolina.

“With me moving here [from Chicago], I found that there was nothing from home that I can identify with,” Mosby said. “My sister and I saw an opportunity to bring a taste of home here to Charlotte.”

For example, Pennsylvania-based convenience store Wawa is opening its first Tar Heel location in Elizabeth City. Delaware sub shop Capriotti’s is opening 10 locations across the Queen City. And Ohio-based pizza chain Donato’s has locations in Greensboro, Charlotte and Raleigh.

On the day of Harold’s grand opening in February, Mosby’s excitement was shared by dozens of other Chicago natives living in the Tar Heel state. Especially for Myron Barnes, who feels the food scene in Charlotte is “a lot of the same.”

“But having something from Chicago, that’s a different taste and that nobody has,” Barnes said. “That makes me want to say, ‘yeah, let me come up here and see what it’s all about.'”

Mosby is hoping for both professional and personal success in this growing market.

“The love has been phenomenal,” Mosby said. “We’re finally able to bring a taste of our hometown to Charlotte and let them enjoy Harold’s Chicken.”

Mosby says they’re planning to open more Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar locations in North Carolina.