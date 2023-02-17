CINCINNATI — The Over-the-Rhine neighborhood in downtown Cincinnati has seen a lot of new businesses over the last 10-plus years, but there’s hope to see more Black-owned businesses in the area.

It’s all businesses in Jeffery Harris’ kitchen. That’s because it’s been Harris’ dream to open his own restaurant, and he did just that last spring, opening southern-inspired Nolia in OTR. He’s been unapologetically himself through the whole process.

“I knew what I wanted to do and what I didn’t want to do," Harris said. "I wanted the culture in the restaurant that I’m working in to be, not only for me but for everyone that works with me.”

Harris has seen a lot of success in just his 10 months since opening. Nolia was nominated as a James Beard Best New Restaurant in the United States, the only one in Ohio in that category of 30. Now, Harris just laughs when asked what Friday nights at the restaurant are like.

But Harris said with his success comes a lot of responsibility.

He is representing Black business owners in OTR. But Black-owned businesses make up just 12% of storefronts in OTR — a number that many are trying to increase, including a new group called Represent Cincy. The group will be a resource to Black entrepreneurs to continue their success in OTR, open another location in OTR, or start the process of opening their first storefront.

Harris said Represent Cincy will be a game-changer for entrepreneurs like him.

“That opens the doors for Black entrepreneurs to also be able to come out of their shell — that’s my thing," he said. "Because the more of us there are, it kind of evens the battlefield a little bit.”

And while Black-owned storefronts in OTR have grown by 65% in the last four years, according to the OTR chamber, Represent Cincy hopes to continue that work. Harris said what helped him be successful is to never back down from being you. He wanted to create a unique space with a unique menu, which he said is what set him apart.

“I stood by what I wanted to do," Harris said. "I’m doing it how I wanted to do it, not how someone suggested or have their input. You stand on those things right there and you should see your vision, your input flourish.”