ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans has announced that they are accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for orders on the company app and website.

Wegmans says customers can add their SNAP EBT card to their account profile or during checkout, and can designate the amount charged to their benefits. The company says SNAP funds can only be used for SNAP-eligible items, requiring a secondary form of payment to be submitted for non-SNAP-eligible items and fees.

The website and app also contain a filter so customers know what items are eligible for their order.

“Each week, thousands of Wegmans orders are placed on the Wegmans app and website, and we continue to hear from customers that it would be helpful to be able to use their SNAP benefits when placing an order,” Wegmans vice president of e-commerce Erica Tickle said in a statement. “Adding this functionality is an important step to further increase access to healthy food throughout the communities we serve.”

“Through this initiative, we’re supporting our company mission of helping people live healthier, better lives through food,” said Wegmans corporate nutrition manager Trish Kazacos said in a statement. “Over the last year, we’ve focused on developing tools and resources to help all our customers plan and shop for foods that support health. Accepting EBT SNAP for online orders helps to increase access to affordable, nutritious foods.”

To learn more about using EBT SNAP benefits on Wegmans.com, click here.