Paradise Grills has issued a recall on about 18,000 First Generation Outdoor Kitchens due to fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission announced Thursday.

Liquid propane gas can accumulate inside the closed lids and cabinets, causing an explosion when the user relights the grill, the company said.

The recalled models are the GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14, Tahiti, Fiji, Tropicana, Aruba 6 and Aruba 8. The model name is listed on the sales agreement.

The company also said there has been two reports of the grill exploding, causing severe burns to the grill owners.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact Paradise Grills to receive a new 16”x 4” stainless steel vent to be installed. The repair is free of charge.

To schedule the repair, visit the Paradise Grills website or call 800-604-2023.