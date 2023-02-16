PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg city council plans on taking another step forward in the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site.
They're considering whether to hire a lawyer to offer them legal advice on the project.
Mayor Ken Welch selected the Hines-Tampa Bay Rays proposal to redevelop the historic Gas Plant District site last month.
Their plan includes affordable housing options and a baseball stadium, but council needed to sign off.
The council wants an agreement signed and in place by summer.