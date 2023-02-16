ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One year after breaking ground on a $93 million redevelopment project, Jordan Park is almost ready to welcome new residents.

St. Petersburg Housing Authority President Michael Lundy confirms that the project is running on time and staying within budget.

The area that once housed Jordan Park’s historic senior village is now the site of a 3-story senior housing complex. Lundy says the complex is roughly 60% done and is scheduled to be completed early summer 2023.

The new senior housing complex consists of 60 units, community balconies and patios, washer/dryers in each unit and access to an emergency generator should there be a power failure. Residents will also have reduced internet and cable costs.

Seniors 62-years and older with housing vouchers are welcomed to apply for a unit on Feb. 21 by stopping in at the St. Pete Housing Authority building located at 2001 Gandy Blvd N or completing the application online.

Upon completion, the community of family-style units will be known as "The Legacy at Jordan Park."

Phase 1 of renovations which includes 97 units has been completed, Lundy said. Those new units are now all fully occupied. Work on Phase 2 has started and those additional 200+ units are projected to be complete early fall 2023.

The units under construction are currently unoccupied and residents were either moved to nearby complexes temporarily or have found alternative housing.

One woman living in a newly renovated unit says she’s impressed with how fast Phase 1 was completed.

“It looks all new in there. I also have my own washer and dryer, it’s been great,” she said.

But Rebecca Walker has had a very different experience.

After moving into a renovated unit in November, she started having plumbing problems and says she hasn’t been able to use her kitchen sink in months.

“I shouldn’t be washing my dishes in the bathroom sink,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been doing, washing my dishes in the bathroom sink.”

The $93 million for the project comes from the city of St. Pete’s CRA funding, county funding and low-income tax credits.