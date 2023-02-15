RALEIGH, N.C. — A custom jersey company is working to keep up with orders ahead of the NHL Stadium Series game.

Tens of thousands of "Caniacs," Carolina Hurricanes fans, will pack Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh this Saturday night.

One Morrisville man is making sure the fans have the jersey they want ahead of the game.

What You Need To Know Liberty Bell Jerseys is working to keep up with custom orders



Matt Goldman started Liberty Bell Jerseys after he picked up sewing during the pandemic



The Stadium Series game is on Saturday between Washington and Carolina, and Goldman says he's booked with orders

Matt Goldman is the owner of Liberty Bell Jerseys. He operates the custom jersey business from his basement after picking up sewing during the pandemic.

Goldman says with the Stadium Series game just days away, he is booked on orders for custom jerseys.

“I grew up a hockey fan, still a hockey fan, always a hockey fan. The other sports jerseys don't do it for me. Hockey jerseys are a fashion statement on their own. Like football jerseys, you have to have a player on it," Goldman said.

Goldman, who is also a software engineer, will be at the game Saturday night with a group of friends.

Although being a software engineer is his main job, he says his custom jersey business has growth potential.