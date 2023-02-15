MILWAUKEE — Opening a new restaurant takes hard work and often patience. It is something Chef Dwight Jackson knows well.

Jackson owns Pepperpot restaurant, located along Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Milwaukee.

While Jackson moved his restaurant there in 2022, he has been operating Pepperpot in various forms for more than 20 years.

“I started at my house, went into a small building, and I was able to purchase one food truck, then another food truck; for me, it was one of the best things I could have done just to start from the bottom up,” said Jackson.

As he cut chicken and prepared marinade for Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Jackson was able to reflect on the success he has had.

He said many customers have followed him from his previous takeout-only locations here to King Drive.

Still, he said attracting new dine-in customers can prove challenging. He said he hopes continued growth and promotion of the surrounding neighborhood will help.

Jackson credited grants from the City of Milwaukee and support from the King Drive BID for being able to get his newest business off the ground.

“The work we put in allowed us to be here. That is one of the things I am most proud of,” said Jackson.

