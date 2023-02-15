ORLANDO, Fla. — No progress was made between Walt Disney World and unions representing Disney workers as the two sides returned to the negotiating table Wednesday.

Contract negotiations lasted around nine hours between Walt Disney World and union workers.

It was the first time the unions and Disney had met since the company previously offered a $1 increase to the hourly starting wage, which would put the minimum wage at $16 an hour and then gradually raise it to $20 per hour over the next five years.

A statement from one of the unions, Local 362, said Walt Disney World attempted to negotiate a new proposal that "refused to add even one cent." The union also said Wednesday's proposal was "worse" than the offer rejected in early February as it "reduced retroactive pay for thousands of workers."

A source tells Spectrum News union leaders will not be returning to negotiate with Walt Disney World on Thursday.

Local 362's statement adds that the six unions will announce "public actions soon."

The Service Trades Council Union (STCU), a coalition of six unions representing 42,000 Disney workers, had been pushing for an immediate $18 per hour minimum wage.

“Give us a livable wage, that’s all we ask,” Nicholas Maldonado, who works primarily in merchandising at Disney’s outlet store, told Spectrum News. “We love what we do but how can we continue to make magic if we are continuing struggling?”

Before the STCU rejected Walt Disney World’s prior offer from last month, the company called it “a strong and meaningful offer that far outpaces Florida's minimum wage by at least $5 an hour.”

On Wednesday's negotiations, Disney spokesperson Andrea Finger told Spectrum News, "We've provided the union with options that would set all non-tipped cast members on a path to $20 an hour and provide opportunities for immediate increases, and we look forward to continuing discussions."

A correction was made to a previous version of this article to clarify that the unions did not vote to reject an offer Walt Disney World presented on Wednesday. They are speaking out against the latest counteroffer and are not returning to negotiate on Thursday.